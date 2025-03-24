Grantvest Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,178 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.69. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

