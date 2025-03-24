Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.8% of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $159,823,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

