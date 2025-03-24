Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Director Purchases C$49,560.00 in Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) Director Graziano Delucchi bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,560.00.

Graziano Delucchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Graziano Delucchi purchased 6,200 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,938.00.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

TSE:MPC remained flat at C$5.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$7.08. The company has a market cap of C$298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

