Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 1,163.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

