Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 1,163.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.20.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
