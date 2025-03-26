Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 4,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 46,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Legend Power Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.30.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

