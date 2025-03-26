Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 751.7% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 26,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.15.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
