Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
