Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 6,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
