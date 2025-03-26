Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 6,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.