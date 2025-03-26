Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Update

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

VARRY stock remained flat at $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Vår Energi AS has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Vår Energi AS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

