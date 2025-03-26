Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.00 and last traded at $187.00. 141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.05.

Paul Mueller Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.92 and its 200-day moving average is $187.77.

Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is currently -32.17%.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

