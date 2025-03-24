Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 593.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,999,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125,000 shares during the period. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf comprises about 0.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $665,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1,516.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 409,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

PAAA opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.52.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

