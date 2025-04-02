Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,532,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $370.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

