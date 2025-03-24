Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 230,618 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,341,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $237,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $150.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

