Grantvest Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,039 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JNEU opened at $26.17 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (JNEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral JNEU was launched on May 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

