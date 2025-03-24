Grantvest Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,039 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:JNEU opened at $26.17 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Rising E-Commerce Sales May Spark a Stock Breakout—What to Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Chinese Fintech FinVolution: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF (BATS:JNEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped June ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.