Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 16,041.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

