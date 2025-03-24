Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 365,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 8,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,812 shares of company stock worth $6,798,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $32.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

