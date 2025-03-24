National World (LON:NWOR) Posts Earnings Results

National World (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. National World had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

LON:NWOR opened at GBX 21.80 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. National World has a 52 week low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.23.

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

