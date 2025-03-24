National World (LON:NWOR) Posts Earnings Results

National World (LON:NWORGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. National World had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

National World Price Performance

LON:NWOR opened at GBX 21.80 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £58.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. National World has a 52 week low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.23.

National World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

