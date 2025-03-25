2,465 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,286,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,516,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after buying an additional 63,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:NET opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,229,840. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $6,145,690.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,501,613.16. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,766 shares of company stock worth $73,779,200 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

