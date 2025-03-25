Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,329 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the period. Finally, Lind Value II ApS boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 3.9 %

ARW opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.86.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

View Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.