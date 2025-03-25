Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

VOT stock opened at $254.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.81 and a twelve month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

