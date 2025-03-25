Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 137,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 1.6 %

National Grid stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.12.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

