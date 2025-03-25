Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Charter Communications by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,485,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $367.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

