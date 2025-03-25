Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,528 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 475,384 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5,379.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 328,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 183,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

