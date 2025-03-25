Aire Advisors LLC Has $19.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOE opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.37 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

