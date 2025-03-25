Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Plans Dividend of GBX 15.25

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.25 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 121.0% increase from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EDIN stock opened at GBX 742.98 ($9.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 757.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 748.39. The company has a current ratio of 32.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Edinburgh Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 678.12 ($8.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 786 ($10.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

