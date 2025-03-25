GQG Partners LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

GQG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,309,728 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $75.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

