Tandem Group (LON:TND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Group (LON:TND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tandem Group had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.
Tandem Group Price Performance
Shares of Tandem Group stock opened at GBX 165.20 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. Tandem Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.20 ($2.72).
Tandem Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Can SoundHound AI Double? What the Fundamentals and Deals Reveal
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.