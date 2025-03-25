EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 29,125 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,909,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,131 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $65,609.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,081.18. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,000.53. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

