Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $1.42 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $281.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.