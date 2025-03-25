Fonix Mobile plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of Fonix Mobile stock opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.67. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Fonix Mobile had a return on equity of 101.42% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fonix Mobile will post 10.9108622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

