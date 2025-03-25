AXQ Capital LP Invests $198,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in NU by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 386,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 353,914 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

