Bay Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,791 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,242,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $145.16 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.