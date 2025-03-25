Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Decreased by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

Chubb stock opened at $291.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

