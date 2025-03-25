AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.37 Per Share

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.37 ($0.40) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 39.2% increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AIB Group Stock Down 0.7 %
AIB Group stock opened at GBX 551.38 ($7.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 465.72. The company has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. AIB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 386 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 609 ($7.87).
AIB Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AIB Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 3 Insider Stock Buys in March—Are They Still Good in April?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Pharma Frenzy: Volatility Ignites Biotech Sector
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Warren Buffett Thinks This Country Could Be the Next Big Bet
Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.