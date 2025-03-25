AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.37 Per Share

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.37 ($0.40) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 39.2% increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AIB Group Stock Down 0.7 %

AIB Group stock opened at GBX 551.38 ($7.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 465.72. The company has a market capitalization of £15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65. AIB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 386 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 609 ($7.87).

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.