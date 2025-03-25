Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) Raises Dividend to GBX 60.50 Per Share

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 60.50 ($0.78) per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 128.3% increase from Pollen Street Group's previous dividend of $26.50.

Shares of POLN opened at GBX 751.90 ($9.72) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 759.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 730.33. The stock has a market cap of £463.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.22. Pollen Street Group has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 848 ($10.96).

Pollen Street Group last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 78.80 ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. Analysts anticipate that Pollen Street Group will post 70.0302725 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

