Potentia Wealth Invests $365,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Potentia Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

