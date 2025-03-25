Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASMB. StockNews.com lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday.

ASMB opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.18. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 144.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.46%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director Michael Houghton bought 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,983.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 29.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 5,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

