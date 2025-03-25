Mosaic Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

