Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Barclays lowered their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Workday Stock Up 0.2 %

Workday stock opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.75, for a total value of $14,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,021,000. This trade represents a 24.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $105,735,200. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.