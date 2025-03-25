ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $851.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $968.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,100.31.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

