Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Shares of CLYM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,421. Climb Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $87.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLYM. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Climb Bio in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

