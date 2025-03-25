Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,989 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,528 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

