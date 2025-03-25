PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 311,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after acquiring an additional 362,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,967,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 850,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

