Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 25th (CMS, HAS, IGT, KOF, LIVN, MIDD, MYGN, PAGP, SBAC, WGO)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 25th:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.