Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 25th (CMS, HAS, IGT, KOF, LIVN, MIDD, MYGN, PAGP, SBAC, WGO)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 25th:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

