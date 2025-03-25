Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 25th (CMS, HAS, IGT, KOF, LIVN, MIDD, MYGN, PAGP, SBAC, WGO)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 25th:
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
