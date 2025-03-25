StockNews.com Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Hold

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.3 %

JHG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.94. 1,163,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,115. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,749,000 after acquiring an additional 203,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after buying an additional 147,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,703,000 after buying an additional 180,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.