Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $489,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $97.82 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

