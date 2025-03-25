Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 25,405 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 350,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 92,249 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

