Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,264 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18.
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Cuts Dividend
SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.
