Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 9,735 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $177,085,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 593,144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,400,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

