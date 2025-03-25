Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

